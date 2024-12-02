BLT 2/4 Conducts Raid Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct maneuver under fire drills during a helicopter raid exercise on LZ Dodo, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. The raid simulated employing Marines to rapidly capture and control objectives essential to operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. [last name] is a native of [hometown]. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams)