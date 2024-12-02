Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 2024 Defense Manufacturing Conference in Austin, TX is one cool place to see innovative technology. LTC Neal McGough, Military Deputy, DLA Research and Development Additive Manufacturing Program and Adam Harris, Alluvionic talk about a mechanical storage system for energy - a mechanical battery for use in space and aerospace applications. December 2, 2024. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.