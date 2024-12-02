The 2024 Defense Manufacturing Conference in Austin, TX is one cool place to see innovative technology. LTC Neal McGough, Military Deputy, DLA Research and Development Additive Manufacturing Program and Adam Harris, Alluvionic talk about a mechanical storage system for energy - a mechanical battery for use in space and aerospace applications. December 2, 2024. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 18:30
|Photo ID:
|8788330
|VIRIN:
|241203-D-LU733-4723
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA R&D Learning About New Technology at DMC 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.