This DLA Research and Development team is taking advantage of the 2024 Defense Manufacturing Conference in Austin, TX to forge partnerships and brainstorm about additive manufacturing. L to R Katherine Styers, Toffler Associates; Lori Smith Mitchell, DLA Research and Development; Owen Alfie, Toffler Associates;
Jonathan Adkins, D&G Solutions. December 2, 2024. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 18:30
|Photo ID:
|8788329
|VIRIN:
|241203-D-LU733-5865
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Additive Manufacturing Team at DMC 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.