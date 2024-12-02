134th ARW Airmen deliver holiday cheer through Santa Cops

U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base pose for a group photo after completing operation “Santa Cops” in Knoxville, Tennessee, Dec. 7, 2024. In the 24th year of the program, Santa Cops raised more than $14,000 to shop for gifts and distribute at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)
