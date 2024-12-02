Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    134th ARW Airmen deliver holiday cheer through Santa Cops [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    134th ARW Airmen deliver holiday cheer through Santa Cops

    LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base pose for a group photo after completing operation “Santa Cops” in Knoxville, Tennessee, Dec. 7, 2024. In the 24th year of the program, Santa Cops raised more than $14,000 to shop for gifts and distribute at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 13:53
    Photo ID: 8787968
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-VO874-1060
    Resolution: 5583x3727
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th ARW Airmen deliver holiday cheer through Santa Cops [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    134th ARW Airmen deliver holiday cheer through Santa Cops
    134th ARW Airmen deliver holiday cheer through Santa Cops
    134th ARW Airmen deliver holiday cheer through Santa Cops
    134th ARW Airmen deliver holiday cheer through Santa Cops
    134th ARW Airmen deliver holiday cheer through Santa Cops
    134th ARW Airmen deliver holiday cheer through Santa Cops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tennessee
    Security Forces
    National Guard
    134th ARW
    Santa Cops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download