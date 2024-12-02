134th ARW Airmen deliver holiday cheer through Santa Cops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A patient at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital receives gifts from Airmen assigned to 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base as part of operation “Santa Cops” in Knoxville, Tennessee, Dec. 7, 2024. In the 24th year of the program, Santa Cops raised more than $14,000 to shop for gifts and distribute at the hospital. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)