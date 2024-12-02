A patient at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital receives gifts from Airmen assigned to 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base as part of operation “Santa Cops” in Knoxville, Tennessee, Dec. 7, 2024. In the 24th year of the program, Santa Cops raised more than $14,000 to shop for gifts and distribute at the hospital. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 14:06
|Photo ID:
|8787965
|VIRIN:
|241207-Z-VO874-1030
|Resolution:
|5240x3738
|Size:
|8.61 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 134th ARW Airmen deliver holiday cheer through Santa Cops [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.