Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Joseph Parker, center, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, shows a resistor to Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Carlos Morris, from Milwaukee, in the cable repair shop onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 7, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 04:10
|Photo ID:
|8787534
|VIRIN:
|241207-N-FA374-1172
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct soldering training [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Benjamin Hurner, identified by DVIDS