USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct soldering training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Joseph Parker, right, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, teaches Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Carlos Morris, left, from Milwaukee, and Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Obed Cuadrado, from Puerto Rico, how to locate a resistor on a circuit board in the cable repair shop onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 7, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner)