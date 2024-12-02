Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct soldering training [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct soldering training

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Joseph Parker, right, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, teaches Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Carlos Morris, left, from Milwaukee, and Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Obed Cuadrado, from Puerto Rico, how to locate a resistor on a circuit board in the cable repair shop onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 7, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 04:10
    Photo ID: 8787530
    VIRIN: 241207-N-FA374-1027
    Resolution: 6746x4502
    Size: 984.11 KB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    CVN 76
    3rd fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    soldering

