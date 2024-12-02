Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members from U.S., Australia, Japan participate in the Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 13]

    Service members from U.S., Australia, Japan participate in the Opening Ceremony

    CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. service members, Australian Army soldiers, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members stand at parade rest during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87 on JGSDF Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. Yama Sakura 87 is a large-scale joint and trilateral command post exercise between the U.S. Army, JGSDF and Australian Army, aimed at enhancing multi-domain and cross-domain operations while strengthening interoperability and alliances in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 03:57
    Photo ID: 8787525
    VIRIN: 241206-M-DY477-1040
    Resolution: 7021x4683
    Size: 17.34 MB
    Location: CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    USMC
    Opening Ceremony
    Australia
    JGSDF
    YamaSakura

