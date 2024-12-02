Service members from U.S., Australia, Japan participate in the Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members, Australian Army soldiers, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members salute their national colors during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87 on JGSDF Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. Yama Sakura 87 is a large-scale joint and trilateral command post exercise between the U.S. Army, JGSDF and Australian Army, aimed at enhancing multi-domain and cross-domain operations while strengthening interoperability and alliances in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Giovanni Navarrette)