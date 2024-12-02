Service members from U.S., Australia, Japan participate in the Opening Ceremony

U.S. Marines With III Marine Expeditionary Force stand at parade rest during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 87 on Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Kengun, Kumamoto, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. Yama Sakura 87 is a large-scale joint and trilateral command post exercise between the U.S. Army, JGSDF and Australian Army, aimed at enhancing multi-domain and cross-domain operations while strengthening interoperability and alliances in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Giovanni Navarrette)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 03:57
|Photo ID:
|8787512
|VIRIN:
|241206-M-DY477-1003
|Resolution:
|7158x4774
|Size:
|15.76 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
