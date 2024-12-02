Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Military Police Soldiers Join 2024 Clayton Christmas Parade [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Drum Military Police Soldiers Join 2024 Clayton Christmas Parade

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Pvt. makenna tilton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Military Police Soldiers attached to the law enforcement company, Headquarter and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York, help local community partners of Clayton New York, prepare for the Christmas parade in Clayton, New York, on Dec. 7, 2024. Fort Drum plays a key role in the community, and its participation in the holiday parade emphasizes the strong connection between service members and local residents during the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 00:50
    Photo ID: 8787438
    VIRIN: 241207-A-SD443-9209
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    10th Mountain Division
    MP
    Fort Drum
    Clayton
    christmas
    parade

