Fort Drum Military Police Soldiers Join 2024 Clayton Christmas Parade

Military Police Soldiers attached to the law enforcement company, Headquarter and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York, help local community partners of Clayton New York, prepare for the Christmas parade in Clayton, New York, on Dec. 7, 2024. Fort Drum plays a key role in the community, and its participation in the holiday parade emphasizes the strong connection between service members and local residents during the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)