Fort Drum Military Police Soldiers Join 2024 Clayton Christmas Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military Police Soldiers attached to the law enforcement company, Headquarter and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York, pose for a photo in front of the parade float before the Christmas parade begins in Clayton, New York, on Dec. 7, 2024. The parade highlights the contributions of service members and brings the community together to celebrate the holidays. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)