U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, the commander of I Corps, and Lt. Gen. Toshikazu Yamane, commanding general of Ground Component Command, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, exchange ideas during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. The U.S.-Japan Alliance has served as the foundation for regional peace and security for over 60 years and remains indispensable to our mutual security interest in the the Info-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 23:57
|Photo ID:
|8787437
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-WQ640-1138
|Resolution:
|1693x1129
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Hometown:
|BURKE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 87: Plan Synchronization [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Griffin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.