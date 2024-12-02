Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87: Plan Synchronization [Image 2 of 2]

    Yama Sakura 87: Plan Synchronization

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, the commander of I Corps, and Lt. Gen. Toshikazu Yamane, commanding general of Ground Component Command, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, exchange ideas during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. The U.S.-Japan Alliance has served as the foundation for regional peace and security for over 60 years and remains indispensable to our mutual security interest in the the Info-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 23:57
    Photo ID: 8787437
    VIRIN: 241206-A-WQ640-1138
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Japan
    Interoperability
    Meeting
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura

