Yama Sakura 87: Plan Synchronization

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, the commander of I Corps, and Lt. Gen. Toshikazu Yamane, commanding general of Ground Component Command, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, exchange ideas during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. The U.S.-Japan Alliance has served as the foundation for regional peace and security for over 60 years and remains indispensable to our mutual security interest in the the Info-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne)