Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241207-Z-JJ662-2183

2nd Lt. Courtney Rorick, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, New Hampshire Army National Guard, hands out candy during the Manchester Holiday Parade, on December 7, 2024, in Manchester N.H. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment)