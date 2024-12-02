Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Parade

    Holiday Parade

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Liam Reilly 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    241207-Z-JJ662-2245
    Sgt. Devin Valdez, a network and communications specialist, with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, New Hampshire Army National Guard, hands out candy during the Manchester Holiday Parade, on December 7, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024
    Photo ID: 8787375
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-JJ662-2245
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.58 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Holiday Parade [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Liam Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

