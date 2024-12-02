241207-Z-JJ662-2043
Soldiers of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, New Hampshire Army National Guard, partake in the Manchester Holiday Parade on December 7, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Liam Reilly, 603rd Public Affairs Detachment)
December 7, 2024
December 7, 2024
|US
