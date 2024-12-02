Staff Sgt. Brandon Riesberg. Technical Sgt. Tyler Mork, 185th Air Refueling Wing Electrical and Environmental shop, purge oxygen tanks used on the unit’s KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at the Iowa Air National Guard Wing in Sioux City. Iowa December 7, 2024. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8787128
|VIRIN:
|241207-Z-KZ880-1004
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|13.96 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, E&E Oxygen [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.