    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Brandon Riesberg. Technical Sgt. Tyler Mork, 185th Air Refueling Wing Electrical and Environmental shop, purge oxygen tanks used on the unit’s KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at the Iowa Air National Guard Wing in Sioux City. Iowa December 7, 2024. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 16:47
    Photo ID: 8787130
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-KZ880-1003
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 14.25 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    This work, O2 check [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    electrical and environmental
    oxygen tanks
    KC-135 Statotanker

