Staff Sgt. Brandon Riesberg. Technical Sgt. Tyler Mork, 185th Air Refueling Wing Electrical and Environmental shop, purge oxygen tanks used on the unit’s KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at the Iowa Air National Guard Wing in Sioux City. Iowa December 7, 2024. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot