Col. Robert Noren, 193rd Special Operations Wing commander, speaks during an assumption of command ceremony for the 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group held on Dec. 7, 2024, in Middletown, Pa. The 193SOMXG installed Col. Steven Fulfer as its new commander and is responsible for maintenance of the MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 193SOW — an Air Force Special Operations Command-assigned unit that is a part of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 15:53
|Photo ID:
|8787078
|VIRIN:
|241207-Z-ZT651-1007
|Resolution:
|5533x3680
|Size:
|12.75 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Steven Fulfer assumes command of 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.