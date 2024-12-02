Col. Steven Fulfer assumes command of 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Steven Fulfer (right) receives the guidon from Col. Robert Noren, 193rd Special Operations Wing commander, during an assumption of command ceremony for the 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group in Middletown, Pa., Dec. 7, 2024. The 193SOMXG is responsible for maintenance of the MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 193SOW — an Air Force Special Operations Command-assigned unit that is a part of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)