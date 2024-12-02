Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Steven Fulfer assumes command of 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group [Image 4 of 5]

    Col. Steven Fulfer assumes command of 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group

    MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Col. Steven Fulfer speaks after assuming command of the 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group in Middletown, Pa., Dec. 7, 2024. The 193SOMXG is responsible for maintenance of the MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 193SOW — an Air Force Special Operations Command-assigned unit that is a part of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 15:53
    Photo ID: 8787077
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-ZT651-1024
    Resolution: 2475x3712
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    AFSOC
    PNG

