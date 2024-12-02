Col. Steven Fulfer assumes command of 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Steven Fulfer speaks after assuming command of the 193rd Special Operations Maintenance Group in Middletown, Pa., Dec. 7, 2024. The 193SOMXG is responsible for maintenance of the MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 193SOW — an Air Force Special Operations Command-assigned unit that is a part of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)