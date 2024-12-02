Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Recruit Sovia Presy, left, from Mount Dora, Florida, and U.S. Army Spc. Michael Kiarie, from Nairobi, Kenya, assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, sing during a karaoke night in the aft mess decks onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 5, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Knisely)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 09:07
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in karaoke [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Keith Knisely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.