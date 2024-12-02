Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in karaoke [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in karaoke

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Knisely 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    U.S. Army Spc. Michael Kiarie, right, from Nairobi, Kenya, assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Recruit Sovia Presy, from Mount Dora, Florida, sing during a karaoke night in the aft mess decks onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 5, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Knisely)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in karaoke [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Keith Knisely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

