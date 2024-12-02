Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCD24: Bundles of Joy - Volunteers Unite for OCD 24's ‘Bundle Build’ event [Image 14 of 14]

    OCD24: Bundles of Joy - Volunteers Unite for OCD 24's ‘Bundle Build’ event

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the Republic of Korea Air Force pose for a photo during the Operation Christmas Drop 2024 “Bundle Build” event at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 7, 2024. Service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea worked together to execute this multinational mission, strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 05:01
    Photo ID: 8786647
    VIRIN: 241207-F-PJ020-1510
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PACAF
    HADR
    C-130
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

