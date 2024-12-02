OCD24: Bundles of Joy - Volunteers Unite for OCD 24's ‘Bundle Build’ event

ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – Service members and volunteers from different corners of the Pacific theater gathered in Hangar 5 to pack boxes with supplies, including canned goods, clothing, school items, toys and more Dec. 7.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 05:01
|Story ID:
|486905
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
