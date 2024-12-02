Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brothers-in-law Re-enlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Brothers-in-law Re-enlistment Ceremony

    KUWAIT

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brad Ledford, a platoon leader assigned to Q Troop, 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Reaper, and Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Johnson, a platoon sergeant assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment, shake hands upon completion of Johnson’s reenlistment ceremony conducted in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen Jr.)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 03:24
