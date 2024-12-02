Brothers-in-law Re-enlistment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brad Ledford, a platoon leader assigned to Q Troop, 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Reaper, and Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Johnson, a platoon sergeant assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment, shake hands upon completion of Johnson’s reenlistment ceremony conducted in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen Jr.)