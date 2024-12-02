Brothers-in-law Re-enlistment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric McCray, U.S. Army Central senior enlisted advisor, congratulates Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Johnson, a platoon sergeant assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment, with a coin for his continued dedication and service to his country in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Nov. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen Jr.)