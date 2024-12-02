Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brothers-in-law Re-enlistment Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    KUWAIT

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric McCray, U.S. Army Central senior enlisted advisor, congratulates Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Johnson, a platoon sergeant assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment, with a coin for his continued dedication and service to his country in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Nov. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen Jr.)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 03:24
    Photo ID: 8786588
    VIRIN: 111624-Z-LP767-1022
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 910.97 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brothers-in-law Re-enlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSG James Bolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Armor

    Re-enlistment
    Armor
    Abrams
    Soldiers
    Army

