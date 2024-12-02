U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric McCray, U.S. Army Central senior enlisted advisor, congratulates Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Johnson, a platoon sergeant assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment, with a coin for his continued dedication and service to his country in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Nov. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 03:24
|Photo ID:
|8786588
|VIRIN:
|111624-Z-LP767-1022
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|910.97 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brothers-in-law Re-enlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSG James Bolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.