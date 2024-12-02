U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brad Ledford (right), a platoon leader assigned to Q Troop, 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Reaper, administers the oath of reenlistment to his brother-in-law, Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Johnson (left), a platoon sergeant for Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment, during a ceremony conducted in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 03:24
|Photo ID:
|8786587
|VIRIN:
|111624-Z-LP767-1005
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|752.32 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brothers-in-law Re-enlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SSG James Bolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.