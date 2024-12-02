Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brothers-in-law Re-enlistment Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Brothers-in-law Re-enlistment Ceremony

    KUWAIT

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Bolen 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brad Ledford (right), a platoon leader assigned to Q Troop, 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Reaper, administers the oath of reenlistment to his brother-in-law, Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Johnson (left), a platoon sergeant for Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment, during a ceremony conducted in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 16, 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 03:24
