Faces of Yama Sakura 87

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 2nd Sgt. Ikusei Hioki supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. Yama Sakura 87 serves as a cornerstone of Operation Pathways, the U.S. Army Pacific's premier series of exercises demonstrating America's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheal Graf)



Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment, and exercises like Yama Sakura are an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S., Japanese, and Australian Alliance.