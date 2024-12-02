Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Yama Sakura 87 [Image 1 of 3]

    Faces of Yama Sakura 87

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Australian Defence Force Lt. Lena Bradbury, a military police protection planner, currently assigned to the 1st Military Police Battalion, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. Yama Sakura 87 includes participants from Japan, Australia, and the United States. This is the second year these three nations have conducted the exercise collectively. Exercises like Yama Sakura 87 strengthen our relationships and increase interoperability with Allies and partners through shared experiences and tough, realistic training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheal Graf)

