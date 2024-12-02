Faces of Yama Sakura 87

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Australian Defence Force Lt. Lena Bradbury, a military police protection planner, currently assigned to the 1st Military Police Battalion, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. Yama Sakura 87 includes participants from Japan, Australia, and the United States. This is the second year these three nations have conducted the exercise collectively. Exercises like Yama Sakura 87 strengthen our relationships and increase interoperability with Allies and partners through shared experiences and tough, realistic training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheal Graf)