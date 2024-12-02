Faces of Yama Sakura 87

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Cpl. Ryua Hoshi, a medical specialist, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment, and exercises like Yama Sakura are an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S., Japanese, and Australian Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheal Graf)
