    Faces of Yama Sakura 87 [Image 2 of 4]

    Faces of Yama Sakura 87

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Cpl. Ryua Hoshi, a medical specialist, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. Training and readiness are essential to generating integrated deterrence in an increasingly complex regional security environment, and exercises like Yama Sakura are an important sign of the collective strength of the U.S., Japanese, and Australian Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheal Graf)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 22:24
    Photo ID: 8786413
    VIRIN: 241207-A-VP587-8133
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 13.03 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Japan
    Interoperability
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura
    ServiceMemberHighlight

