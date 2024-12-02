Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Benjamin P. Currier promotion ceremony [Image 15 of 18]

    Col. Benjamin P. Currier promotion ceremony

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin P. Currier, commander, National Guard Bureau Legal Support Office (LSO)-D.C. National Guard, is promoted to the rank of Colonel during a ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army, in Fort Belvoir, Va., Dec. 6, 2024. The ceremony was officiated by Charles L. Young, Chief Counsel of the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    LSO
    D.C. National Guard
    Col. Benjamin P. Currier
    National Guard Bureau Legal Support Office

