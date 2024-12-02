Col. Benjamin P. Currier promotion ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin P. Currier, commander, National Guard Bureau Legal Support Office (LSO)-D.C. National Guard, is promoted to the rank of Colonel during a ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army, in Fort Belvoir, Va., Dec. 6, 2024. The ceremony was officiated by Charles L. Young, Chief Counsel of the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)