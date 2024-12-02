Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Recognized for 50 Years of Service [Image 5 of 6]

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Recognized for 50 Years of Service

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Roger Annoh 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Retied U.S. Marine Corps Col. James R. Morris smiles at his plaque during a commemoration ceremony at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 5, 2024. Morris was recognized by his section for his 50 years of federal service and outstanding accomplishments during his time with the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 17:48
    Photo ID: 8785984
    VIRIN: 241205-M-RA226-1003
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Recognized for 50 Years of Service [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Roger Annoh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Retired
    G-1
    Community 
    Marine Corps
    MARFORPAC

