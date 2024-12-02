Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Recognized for 50 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retied U.S. Marine Corps Col. James R. Morris smiles at his plaque during a commemoration ceremony at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 5, 2024. Morris was recognized by his section for his 50 years of federal service and outstanding accomplishments during his time with the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)