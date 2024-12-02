A cake is displayed on a table during a commemoration ceremony at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 5, 2024. Morris was recognized by his section for his 50 years of federal service and outstanding accomplishments during his time with the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 17:48
|Photo ID:
|8785985
|VIRIN:
|241205-M-RA226-1007
|Resolution:
|6490x3577
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Recognized for 50 Years of Service [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Roger Annoh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.