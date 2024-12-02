Retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Recognized for 50 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A cake is displayed on a table during a commemoration ceremony at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 5, 2024. Morris was recognized by his section for his 50 years of federal service and outstanding accomplishments during his time with the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)