Retired Marine Corps colonel recognized for 50 years of service

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii — In a ceremony that celebrated his career, retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jim R. Morris was honored with the dedication of a conference room at Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, marking 50 years of federal service.



Morris, who retired from active duty in 2001 after a 30-year career, has continued to serve with distinction as a civilian leader at MARFORPAC since 2004. His service, which spans both military and civilian roles, was commemorated on Dec. 6, 2024, with the formal unveiling of the "Jim R. Morris Conference Room."



Senior leadership and colleagues who have worked alongside Morris throughout his career attended the dedication ceremony. The event was a testament to his commitment to the Marines, Sailors, and families of the Pacific region, as well as his contributions to improving operational efficiency and personnel administration.



“I always believed that the Marine Corps’ strength lies in its people,” said Morris.



Morris' career in the Marine Corps began in 1971 after he graduated from Eastern Washington University with a degree in Business Administration and was commissioned as a second lieutenant. His service took him to various key assignments, including leadership roles in Vietnam, Okinawa, Camp Pendleton, and numerous deployments across the globe. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, and Joint Service Commendation Medal, among others, for his leadership and service to his country.



In 2000, Morris was awarded the Secretary of the Navy's "Revolution in Business Affairs Beacon Award," for his innovative efforts in improving personnel administration processes and leadership in leveraging technology to enhance support to Marines and Sailors.



Upon retirement from active duty, Morris transitioned to civilian service, continuing to apply his extensive experience in leadership and personnel management to support the operational needs of the Marine Corps. During his tenure at MARFORPAC, Morris continued to rise through the ranks, retiring for the second time as the Assistant Chief of Staff for the G-1 serving as Assistant Chief of Staff for the G-1, the section responsible for managing administrative operations and manpower needs. In this role, he oversaw manpower coordination for a region comprising thousands of Marines and Sailors.



In addition to his professional achievements, Morris' personal commitment to mentorship has been recognized with the Honolulu-Pacific Federal Executive Board’s 2024 Mentor of the Year Award. His guidance and leadership have made an impact on the personnel he has mentored.



"Giving advice and sharing my experience to young Marines has been on the most important parts of my career,” said Morris



The newly dedicated "Jim R. Morris Conference Room" will serve as a space for collaboration and decision-making at MARFORPAC, a tribute to the man whose leadership and service have shaped the Marine Corps’ personnel programs and who has mentored countless individuals along the way.



Reflecting on his 50 years of service, Morris expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunities he had to serve his country and the Marine Corps. "It has been an honor to work alongside so many dedicated individuals, both military and civilian, who share a common goal of supporting our Marines and Sailors," said Morris. "I am truly humbled by this recognition."



With this dedication, Morris' legacy of service, innovation, and mentorship will be remembered and honored for years to come at Marine Corps Forces, Pacific.

