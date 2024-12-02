Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan welcomes Liz Miranda as EDCG [Image 2 of 2]

    Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan welcomes Liz Miranda as EDCG

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Christine Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    In a Dec. 4 ceremony, the AMC workforce and Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC's deputy commanding general and acting commander, welcomed Liz Miranda as the enterprise's executive deputy to the commanding general (U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 12:40
    Photo ID: 8785099
    VIRIN: 241204-A-FK481-9079
    Resolution: 5583x3722
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan welcomes Liz Miranda as EDCG [Image 2 of 2], by Christine Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan welcomes Liz Miranda as EDCG

    leadership
    AMC

