    Liz Miranda welcomed as new EDCG [Image 1 of 2]

    Liz Miranda welcomed as new EDCG

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Eben Boothby  

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    In a Dec. 4 ceremony, Liz Miranda was honored by the AMC workforce and welcomed as the enterprise's executive deputy to the commanding general (U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby)

    Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan welcomes Liz Miranda as EDCG

    AMC welcomes &lsquo;the right person at the right time&rsquo; to drive enduring change

