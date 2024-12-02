AMC welcomes ‘the right person at the right time’ to drive enduring change

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – During his remarks at a welcome ceremony Dec. 4, Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command’s deputy commanding general and acting commander, commended AMC’s newest leader for being “the right person with the right set of skills, with the right perspective and at exactly the right time to drive the enduring change we need.”



Mohan and the AMC workforce officially welcomed Liz Miranda as AMC’s new executive deputy to the commanding general during a ceremony at the command’s headquarters. Her position as a Tier-3 Senior Executive Service member is the civilian equivalent of a three-star general, making her the highest-ranking Army Civilian in AMC’s roughly 165,000-strong global workforce. Army and community leaders as well as Miranda’s family and friends were in attendance.



“What she’s going to do over the next few years will have a significant impact over the next few decades,” Mohan said of her role.



Miranda assumed responsibility as AMC’s executive deputy to the commanding general Oct. 6. However, she’s not new to AMC as she’s worked for the enterprise for 26 years. Most of her career has been spent at the Communications-Electronics Command, one of AMC’s 10 major subordinate commands. CECOM is responsible for the readiness of the military’s Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance weapon systems, business systems and medical sustainment.



As the Army’s lead materiel integrator for C5ISR systems, Miranda was responsible for executing a $2 billion operating budget, while maintaining a fiscally viable Army Working Capital Fund and leading command focus on Army Audit Readiness objectives and effectiveness of internal controls. Her leadership drove increased supply chain performance and increased production capacity enabling CECOM to reach a historic high at 96% supply availability in 2023, from 68% in 2016.



Mohan hailed her experience working with the Army’s Organic Industrial Base, especially Tobyhanna Army Depot, which underwent nearly 50 modernization projects worth $670 million under her leadership.



“Her record is long and distinguished, but it boils down to this: She’s got a gift for seeing the correct path to complex challenges and for identifying areas where we can and should improve and take prudent risk,” he said.



Some of Miranda’s responsibilities as executive deputy to the commanding general include talent management, employee development and retention, supporting Army modernization efforts and overseeing AMC’s depots, arsenals and ammunition plants. She also serves as continuity and stability for the command.



Mohan said she also has the right kind of leadership needed to guide the AMC team through changes, as she has a heart for people.



“If you spend any time with her, you know that she cares deeply about the folks that actually do the work – from the truck driver, to the mechanic, to the person sitting at the top of our tremendous budget and resources,” Mohan said.



Miranda is originally from Puerto Rico and began her service as an Army Civilian in 1993 as a GS-5 accountant.



During her remarks, she shared about her leadership philosophy, which is rooted in the Army’s values, “to accomplish the mission with professionalism through empowering teams with a positive attitude, character, and pride.”



“We will work hard, and we will be overtasked, under-resourced, and understaffed,” Miranda said. “That’s the environment we’re in. We will foster a positive unit culture by demonstrating resilience, confidence, and a focus on supporting the Army’s priorities and achieving our goals and objectives.”



To close, Miranda shared a quote by Theodore Roosevelt, which says, “Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.”



“I cannot think of a more important job than supporting and keeping our Soldiers out of harm’s way,” she said.

