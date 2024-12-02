Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redstone Arsenal Army civilians donate holiday essentials to state veterans home in Alabama [Image 5 of 5]

    Redstone Arsenal Army civilians donate holiday essentials to state veterans home in Alabama

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army civilians from Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, recently donated more than 700 blankets, socks, slippers, hats and bags of candy to veterans at the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans home in Huntsville, Alabama. Together with volunteers from the Redstone Chemical Activity (RCA), U.S. Army civilians from Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity’s Remediation Response Activity West took the opportunity to donate winter essentials and spend time with veterans at the home. Courtesy photo.

    Redstone Arsenal
    CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity
    20th CBRNE Command
    Redstone Chemical Activity
    Remediation Response Activity West

