Redstone Arsenal Army civilians donate holiday essentials to state veterans home in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – U.S. Army civilians from Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, recently donated more than 700 blankets, socks, slippers, hats and bags of candy to veterans at the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans home in Huntsville, Alabama.



Together with volunteers from the Redstone Chemical Activity (RCA), U.S. Army civilians from Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity’s Remediation Response Activity West took the opportunity to donate winter essentials and spend time with veterans at the home.



The donations were received from numerous Redstone Arsenal organizations, including CARA, RCA, Hendrix Enterprises and the U.S. Army Materiel Command.



A one-of-a-kind activity, CARA provides a world-wide emergency response capability for Recovered Chemical Warfare Material, remediation support for combatant commanders, technical escort of chemical surety materials and mobile laboratories for theater validation of suspect CBRNE materiel.



An all-civilian organization, CARA is headquartered at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, as a subordinate unit under the 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE formation.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of military operations and domestic authorities.



Mark C. Hammond, the U.S. Army civilian supervisory program manager for the Redstone Arsenal, Alabama-based CARA Remediation Response West, said the visit was a great opportunity to help brighten the holiday season for everyone involved.



“We were able to sit down and spend quality time with some brothers- and sisters-in-arms, playing games, visiting and listening to war stories,” said Hammond, who from St. Louis



Hammond has served at CARA for 13 years. A veteran of Operation Desert Storm and Operation Just Cause, Hammond also served in uniform as a U.S. Army Health Physics Technician and Environmental Health and Safety Specialist. He later continued his service in the Army Reserve as a Chemical Operations noncommissioned officer.



Hammond said the volunteers plan to visit the state veterans home on a regular basis.



“The residents were thankful for the afternoon spent playing cards and visiting. They said above all else the time spent was most appreciated,” said Hammond. “Looking forward, CARA and RCA plan on making this a quarterly event.”