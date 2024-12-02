Redstone Arsenal Army civilians donate holiday essentials to state veterans home in Alabama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army civilians from Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, recently donated more than 700 blankets, socks, slippers, hats and bags of candy to veterans at the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans home in Huntsville, Alabama. Together with volunteers from the Redstone Chemical Activity (RCA), U.S. Army civilians from Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity’s Remediation Response Activity West took the opportunity to donate winter essentials and spend time with veterans at the home. Courtesy photo.