    U.S. Sailors and Marines Prepare for flight ops during Steel Knight 24 [Image 16 of 16]

    U.S. Sailors and Marines Prepare for flight ops during Steel Knight 24

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241204-N-IL330-3037
    U.S. Sailors and Marines conduct a foreign object debris walk-down aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during Steel Knight 24, Dec. 4, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations participating in Steel Knight 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 04:19
    Photo ID: 8784567
    VIRIN: 241204-N-IL330-3037
    Resolution: 5258x3505
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sailors and Marines Prepare for flight ops during Steel Knight 24 [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    Navy
    Marines
    Steel Knight
    Tripoli
    USS Tripoli

