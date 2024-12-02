U.S. Sailors and Marines Prepare for flight ops during Steel Knight 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241204-N-IL330-3096

U.S. Marine Corps. Cpl. Iris Barahona, from Bakersfield, California, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts a foreign object debris walk-down aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 4, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations participating in Steel Knight 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)