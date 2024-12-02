Tripoli’s XO welcomes Marines from VMFA-211 aboard the ship

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephen Miggins, the commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 speaks with Capt. Eddie Park, the executive officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during a welcome reception for the Marines of VMFA-211, 3rd Marine Airman Wing, during Steel Knight 24, Dec. 4, 2024. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that takes place in multiple locations across the Southwest that allows I Marine Expeditionary Force to train as a full Marine Air-Ground Task Force and better integrate with joint and naval forces. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations participating in Steel Knight 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)