U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Reika Samuel, 51st Maintenance Group maintenance training scheduler, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. Samuel was recognized as Mustang of the Week for building classes that awarded 679 maintenance personnel with qualifications essential to performing their primary duties – all within the first 3 months of her being stationed at Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
This work, Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Reika Samuel [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Reika Samuel
