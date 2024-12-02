Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Reika Samuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Reika Samuel, 51st Maintenance Group maintenance training scheduler, analyzes the training records of inbound maintenance Airmen at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. Samuel is a key executor of the 51st Fighter Wing Fight Tonight mission by ensuring inbound maintainers to the 51st MXG are educated on their assigned airframe and awarded special certification items prior to their arrival at Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)