    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Reika Samuel [Image 2 of 3]

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Reika Samuel

    OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Reika Samuel, 51st Maintenance Group maintenance training scheduler, analyzes the training records of inbound maintenance Airmen at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. Samuel is a key executor of the 51st Fighter Wing Fight Tonight mission by ensuring inbound maintainers to the 51st MXG are educated on their assigned airframe and awarded special certification items prior to their arrival at Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 02:51
    Photo ID: 8784539
    VIRIN: 241204-F-BG083-1005
    Location: OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Osan Air Base
    U.S. Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    MOTW
    education and training
    51st Maintenance Group

