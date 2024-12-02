Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Reika Samuel [Image 1 of 3]

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Reika Samuel

    OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Reika Samuel, 51st Maintenance Group maintenance training scheduler, creates a new training schedule at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. The work Samuel does for the 51st MXG resulted in a 93% scheduling rate, the highest in the last five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 02:51
    Photo ID: 8784538
    VIRIN: 241204-F-BG083-1004
    Resolution: 5094x3401
    Size: 523.81 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Reika Samuel [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    U.S. Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    MOTW
    education and training
    51st Maintenance Group

