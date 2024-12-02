Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Reika Samuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Reika Samuel, 51st Maintenance Group maintenance training scheduler, creates a new training schedule at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. The work Samuel does for the 51st MXG resulted in a 93% scheduling rate, the highest in the last five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)